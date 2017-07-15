Coronation Street’s Rob Mallard And Daniel Brocklebank ‘Split’ Two Months After Confirming Relationship

The couple, who made their first official appearance together - along with their mums - at June’s British Soap Awards , have reportedly parted ways but still remain pals.

A source has told the Sun: “They decided to part ways a couple of weeks ago but they’re still great friends and hope to remain that way.”

Neither star has addressed the split reports yet and HuffPost UK has contacted their representatives for comment.

The pair’s relationship was first revealed when they attended the LGBT Awards together in May and they subsequently admitted that it was weird seeing it hit headlines.

Speaking to HuffPost UK at the Soap Awards, Daniel said: “[It’s] odd. I’ve never had anything like that printed about my personal life in the press before, so it was a very strange thing to have to deal with but we knew it was going to happen and thankfully the reception was very, very warm indeed.”

When Rob then won the Best Newcomer prize later that evening, he gave his partner a shout-out on stage, telling the audience: “Even though this is fantastic, Dan you’re the best thing I’ve ever taken home.”