She may be one of the most memorable ‘Coronation Street’ characters of recent years, but Rosie Webster’s return to the cobbles has seriously divided fans.
Helen Flanagan was back as the ditzy Webster sister on Monday (6 February) night, as the character returned to Weatherfield following a stint working as a model in the US.
However, many viewers were not exactly convinced by Helen’s acting chops, as Rosie became unwittingly embroiled in a drug smuggling scandal.
Many took to Twitter questioning bosses’ decision to bring Rosie back:
But there were some fans much more pleased to see Rosie again:
Helen originally played Rosie from 2000 to 2012, and was central to many of the show’s biggest storylines prior to her exit - most notably her affair with school teacher John Stape, who eventually wound up kidnapping her.
Before her return aired, Helen admitted she didn’t always enjoy Rosie’s nastier side, and has promised that we’ll see a more pleasant side to her this time around.
“She’s turned a corner,” she said last week. “Rosie has come back a lot more likeable now which won’t be boring to watch.”
