Samia Longchambon has teased what’s to come in ‘Coronation Street’, revealing what it was like to film the catfight scenes that air tonight (Wednesday 20 September). On Monday, viewers saw Maria reveal the truth about Eva Price’s ‘pregnancy’ just moments before she was due to tie the knot to an unsuspecting Aidan Connor and the woman are now set to do battle, with a good ol’ fashioned ‘Corrie’ fight.

Speaking to HuffPost UK, Samia revealed what it was like filming the scenes, admitting that “it was pretty epic”. “Me and Cath [Tyldesley] have been saying for ages that we can’t wait for it all to come out and have a fight,” she said. “But we didn’t expect it to be as big as it was.” The actress also said she felt extra pressure as the action is the centrepiece of a very important week for the ITV soaps. “I was a bit nervous when I read the scripts because it was like, ‘we’ve got to get this right’,” Samia said. “It’s the launch of the six ep week, they’re massive scenes and it’s been coming for a year, so there was a bit of pressure to get it all right.

“Hopefully we did and hopefully everyone’s going to enjoy it but yeah, it was great fun to film.” Samia also explained Maria’s motive for attempting to stop the couple getting hitched, stating that it’s not because she still has romantic feelings for Aidan. “By planning to wreck the wedding, she just wanted Aidan to know the truth,” she said. “Because even though everything is finished between them two, she still does care for him and wanted him to know that, actually, Eva isn’t the person he thinks she is and that he’s not going to be a dad. “She felt like he needed to know that and obviously, she’s annoyed at Eva as well for doing what she’s done.” Viewers will have to wait and see whether Maria’s antics put a total stop to the wedding but whatever happens, it’s sure to have huge ramifications in Weatherfield. The soap’s producer Kate Oates previously teased that the fallout will be one of the programme’s five big Autumn storylines. Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.