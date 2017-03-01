Four years after ‘Coronation Street’ outgrew the set that was its home for over 40 years, the old home of the soap is now being torn down by bulldozers.
New images show the set being destroyed, with buildings including the old Roy’s Rolls cafe and the Prima Doner kebab shop being ripped down to make way for new flats and offices.
The Quay Street set - which was opened to the public after the show moved - was first built in the 1960s, when ITV had no idea just how big the soap would grow to be.
In 2013, the broadcaster decided to move filming to an all-new site in Salford’s MediaCity UK, an area which is also now being extended to accommodate for more filming, when the show moves up to six episodes a week later this year.
One TV fan who lives near the area has spoken to the Manchester Evening News, describing the now derelict and destroyed plot as “a soap graveyard”.
“It’s a piece of TV history,” they say. “It’s like the ‘Titanic’ for some people. But you could only get one car down ‘Coronation Street’ at any one time. Two wouldn’t fit. So I suppose they had to move.
“A lot of fans are very upset about it though because that place has so many memories. I used to go on the tour around the set. I remember going there year after year.
“They’ve demolished Roy’s Rolls and the kebab shop. The builders have been saying they had to start work earlier than expected because of Storm Doris.”
Meanwhile, work on updating Corrie’s current home is under way and plans submitted to Trafford Council suggest that the often-mentioned - but never seen - Tile Street could be about to become a reality.