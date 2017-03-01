Four years after ‘Coronation Street’ outgrew the set that was its home for over 40 years, the old home of the soap is now being torn down by bulldozers. New images show the set being destroyed, with buildings including the old Roy’s Rolls cafe and the Prima Doner kebab shop being ripped down to make way for new flats and offices.

Manchester Evening News The set was home to the soap for over 40 years

The Quay Street set - which was opened to the public after the show moved - was first built in the 1960s, when ITV had no idea just how big the soap would grow to be. In 2013, the broadcaster decided to move filming to an all-new site in Salford’s MediaCity UK, an area which is also now being extended to accommodate for more filming, when the show moves up to six episodes a week later this year.

Manchester Evening News Flats and various office blocks will soon stand on the site

One TV fan who lives near the area has spoken to the Manchester Evening News, describing the now derelict and destroyed plot as “a soap graveyard”.

Manchester Evening News The kebab shop sat on the corner of Victoria Street

Manchester Evening News Meanwhile, the new set is being extended

Richard Martin-Roberts via Getty Images The cast opened the new set in 2013