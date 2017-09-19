‘Coronation Street’ actor Simon Gregson has posted a heartfelt message in praise of the NHS, heralding them for saving his wife’s life.

Over the weekend, Simon - best known for playing Steve McDonald in the ITV soap - posted a tweet directed towards the official NHS England account, writing that the organisation had been responsible for saving his wife, Emma Gleave’s life more than once.

Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images Simon Gregson and Emma Gleave

He wrote on Saturday (16 September): “Three times the wonderful doctors of the NHS have saved my wife’s life even when so over worked and at breaking point.”

@NHSEngland so three times the wonderful doctors of the NHS have saved my wife's life even when so over worked and at breaking point 🙏 — simon gregson (@simongregson123) September 16, 2017

Emma posted her own message on Instagram, shedding a bit more light on her situation, explaining: “I usually wouldn’t do this but I was a couple of hours away from not being here to write this.

“Last night I was rushed into Wythenshawe hospital. Long story short, I needed a scan desperately late last night and due to staff shortages no-one was on call.

“I owe my life to Dr Arora who travelled to scan me at Midnight and [performed] life-saving surgery on me through the night.”

Praising the “amazing” NHS, she added: “Everyone here does the work of 10 people on their own! Stop the cuts.... the NHS are the backbone of our country. Feeling very lucky today.”

A post shared by Emma Gregory (@emmagleavage) on Sep 16, 2017 at 6:23am PDT

Simon and Emma tied the knot in 2010, and are parents to three boys.

The soap star spoke back in January about how Emma has suffered 11 miscarriages during their relationship, at a time when his on-screen character Steve’s partner Michelle Connor had also lost her child.

Coronation Street - Where Are They Now?