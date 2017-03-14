Sinead Tinker is set to suffer a miscarriage in ‘Coronation Street’, it has been revealed. The youngster, who is in a new relationship with Daniel Barlow, was recently stunned to discover she’s expecting a baby, but the in the weeks since we’ve seen her coming round to the idea of being a parent.

ITV Pictures Ken isn't pleased to discover Sinead's pregnancy, especially as Daniel gets in to Oxford

ITV Pictures Will Daniel be able to provide the support that Sinead needs?

Obviously, the loss won’t just affect the young couple, and Ken Barlow will be left feeling guilty over what happens, as he loses his temper at Sinead over the pregnancy just before she suffers the miscarriage, Viewers will see him ranting at Sinead and telling her that he feels he wasted his life with Deidre - which stuns Tracy Barlow who listens in to the row. This is the second time ‘Corrie’ has tackled baby loss this year, with the storyline following Michelle Connor’s devastating stillbirth scenes, which aired back in January. These ‘Coronation Street’ scenes air from Monday 20 March. Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.