‘Coronation Street’ actress Jennie McAlpine took the chance to remember the Manchester bombing victims, on the red carpet at the British Soap Awards.

The actress, who plays Fiz in the soap, dedicated the cast’s attendance to ‘Corrie’ super fan Martyn Hett, who was one of the 22 people who died in last month’s terrorist attack.

Speaking on the red carpet, she told HuffPost UK: “We had our dear Martyn, who was a big ‘Corrie’ fan, so we’re all here for him and and for the people that are going through horrendous times.

“We’re all here hoping that a little bit of celebration is a nice thing.”

Explaining her accessory choice, she added: “I’ve got my Manchester worker bee earrings in as well tonight, I almost came dressed as a bumble bee, I seriously, if I could have found the costume, I would have done.”

Jennie’s co-star Catherine Tyldesley also incorporated a tribute to the city into her outfit, with a handbag featuring a bee and the words ‘We All Stand Together’.

‘Corrie’ is also paying tribute the victims by dedicating a bench on their new set to them.

