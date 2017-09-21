‘Coronation Street’ bosses have teased what’s to come in the next few months, revealing an action-packed trailer.
And while a number of the storylines featured - such as Rita Tanner’s health issues - have previously been discussed by the soap’s producer Kate Oates, the clip does reveal a series of surprising plot twists that are to come.
While some residents are set to get closer - Adam Barlow and Eva Price, we’re looking at you - a number of others are set for clashes, including Anna Windass and her daughter’s boyfriend, Seb.
Elsewhere on the street, Gary Windass and Sarah Platt are set to get engaged, even though the clip also shows him kissing Nicola Rubenstein.
The Platts will also have to face Nathan Curtis again, as he stands trial for grooming and sexually abusing Bethany.
Watch the trailer above and check out all of the latest soap news and spoilers here.