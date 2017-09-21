All Sections
    21/09/2017 17:07 BST | Updated 22/09/2017 12:22 BST

    ‘Coronation Street’ Spoilers: Autumn Trailer Reveals What’s Ahead In ‘Corrie’

    There's romance ahead for some Weatherfield residents (and worsening feuds for others).

    ‘Coronation Street’ bosses have teased what’s to come in the next few months, revealing an action-packed trailer.

    And while a number of the storylines featured - such as Rita Tanner’s health issues - have previously been discussed by the soap’s producer Kate Oates, the clip does reveal a series of surprising plot twists that are to come.

    ITV Pictures
    Rita tells Norris she has decided not to have life-saving surgery 

    While some residents are set to get closer - Adam Barlow and Eva Price, we’re looking at you - a number of others are set for clashes, including Anna Windass and her daughter’s boyfriend, Seb.

    ITV Pictures
    Anna's feud with Pat Phelan steps up a level 

    Elsewhere on the street, Gary Windass and Sarah Platt are set to get engaged, even though the clip also shows him kissing Nicola Rubenstein.

    The Platts will also have to face Nathan Curtis again, as he stands trial for grooming and sexually abusing Bethany.

    Watch the trailer above and check out all of the latest soap news and spoilers here.

    Conversations