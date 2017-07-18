Bethany Platt’s abusers are to face trial in ‘Coronation Street’, it has been revealed.
In the latest development in the ongoing grooming storyline, the teenage character is to receive a phone call next week, revealing that Nathan Curtis and police officer Neil Clifton, who both took advantage of her, could be charged after she gives a new statement.
And later that week, the police confirm the new evidence has given them grounds to charge both men, meaning they’ll both have to stand trial.
Since the grooming storyline began earlier this year, ‘Coronation Street’ has repeatedly won praise for shining a light on such a serious issue, with young actress Lucy Fallon particularly being singled out for her performance as the teenage victim.
However, it was recently revealed that ITV would be facing an Ofcom investigation, after a series of post-watershed episodes were accidentally aired in the middle of the morning, as part of a ‘Corrie’ omnibus.
Actor Christopher Harper revealed earlier this year that Nathan’s days in Weatherfield were numbered, and while he avoided discussing exactly how the character would be written out, he did suggest justice would be served.
He explained: “What we really want is to tell it right.
“Anyone watching it who fears for themselves or someone else, will know that there is somewhere to go and that there’s a very supportive and very loving network of survivors out there who will help you get through it.
“For that reason, I think it’s really important that Nathan doesn’t get away with it.”