Bethany Platt’s abusers are to face trial in ‘Coronation Street’, it has been revealed.

In the latest development in the ongoing grooming storyline, the teenage character is to receive a phone call next week, revealing that Nathan Curtis and police officer Neil Clifton, who both took advantage of her, could be charged after she gives a new statement.

And later that week, the police confirm the new evidence has given them grounds to charge both men, meaning they’ll both have to stand trial.