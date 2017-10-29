The actor played Todd Grimshaw in the ITV show and it’s believed that his character is swiftly being written out to accommodate for Bruno’s departure.

Earlier this month, the actor was accused of sexual assault and while some reports link to the ongoing police investigation with his departure, a ‘Coronation Street’ source has told HuffPost UK that this is not the case.

“His contract ended on October 26th following an internal inquiry,” they said. “This inquiry was separate to any police investigation and was independent of any inquiries they are making.”

Bruno denies the assault allegation and a statement from the actor, issued to Digital Spy, reads: “Sadly, I will no longer be working on ‘Coronation Street’.

“Acting on the show has been the fulfilment of a personal dream,” the statement read.

“Playing the role of Todd Grimshaw since I was 17 years old has been a huge part of my life, and an absolute honour.

“I would like to thank all of my friends who work on the show for their love, friendship and support during this extremely difficult period.

“I will make a further statement in due course, and when I am able to do so.”