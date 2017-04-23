Things are set to get even worse for the Barlow family in ‘Coronation Street’, as Daniel Osbourne is reportedly set for a drug overdose storyline.

At present, pretty much every member of the family is a suspect in the ‘Who attacked Ken Barlow?’ case, but Daniel in particular is reportedly set to crumble under the pressure and turn to drugs.

ITV Rob Mallard plays Daniel

The Sun reports that he will accidentally overdose, and a source tells the paper: “The entire family are suspects following the drama with Ken.

A ‘Coronation Street’ spokeswoman has responded to the reports, stating: “We never comment on storylines.”

The police - and viewers - are no closer to finding out who was responsible for pushing Ken and one of the youngest members of the family, Amy, was recently added to the official suspects list.

It does seem like her mother Tracy may no longer be on the shortlist of possible culprits though, as a recent episode saw her reveal that she was with Rob Donovan, who is on the run after escaping from prison, when Ken was attacked.

Pat Phelan’s alibi also checked out when he was arrested earlier this year, though the same cannot be said for Adam Barlow.

Peter also remains under scrutiny, as does Daniel’s girlfriend, Sinead Tinker.

Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.

Coronation Street - Where Are They Now?