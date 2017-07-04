Debbie has announced that she’ll be stepping down from ‘Corrie’ in 2018, which will be her tenth year in the role of Anna Windass, claiming she’s hoping to explore other avenues in the acting world.

She explained: “I’ve had an amazing nine years and the decision to leave was not made lightly. I love playing Anna and will miss working with the fantastic cast and crew.

“I don’t know what the future holds but I am excited to explore what other acting opportunities are out there.

“I am very grateful for all the brilliant storylines I have been given during my time on ‘Coronation Street’ and am very much looking forward to what is in store for Anna in the run up to my departure next year.”

Debbie got a late start in the acting world, graduating from the Manchester School Of Acting when she was in her thirties and, following a few smaller roles in ‘Shameless’ and ‘Hollyoaks In The City’, landed the part of the Windass matriarch in 2008.