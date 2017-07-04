‘Coronation Street’ star Debbie Rush has revealed she’s bidding farewell to the cobbles.
Debbie has announced that she’ll be stepping down from ‘Corrie’ in 2018, which will be her tenth year in the role of Anna Windass, claiming she’s hoping to explore other avenues in the acting world.
She explained: “I’ve had an amazing nine years and the decision to leave was not made lightly. I love playing Anna and will miss working with the fantastic cast and crew.
“I don’t know what the future holds but I am excited to explore what other acting opportunities are out there.
“I am very grateful for all the brilliant storylines I have been given during my time on ‘Coronation Street’ and am very much looking forward to what is in store for Anna in the run up to my departure next year.”
Debbie got a late start in the acting world, graduating from the Manchester School Of Acting when she was in her thirties and, following a few smaller roles in ‘Shameless’ and ‘Hollyoaks In The City’, landed the part of the Windass matriarch in 2008.
Since then, Debbie has been involved in some hard-hitting storylines, including seeing her character’s son, Gary, struggling with PTSD and the adoption of her daughter, Faye.
More recently, she was involved in a serious accident which left her with severe burns, and has been romantically involved with long-serving character Kevin Webster.
‘Corrie’ producer Kate Oates said: “It’s always sad when a huge talent like Debbie Rush decides to move to pastures new… but Debbie’s decision to pursue other roles will allow us to play an exciting exit story for Anna, which will see her fighting for her family and tackling old enemies head-on.”