Jane Danson has revealed what is ahead for her ‘Coronation Street’ character Leanne Battersby, confirming the inevitable, by stating that Nick Tilsley’s exit means Leanne won’t get a happy ending. In recent months, viewers have seen Nick helping his partner through her pregnancy, and pretending to be the father of her child, but their plan was left in tatters when Steve McDonald revealed he is the baby’s dad.

Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Jane Danson

And, as viewers know, Ben is about to bid farewell to Weatherfield, which means it isn’t going to end well for the on-screen couple. Speaking on ‘Lorraine’, Jane told guest presenter Christine Bleakley that she doesn’t actually know how Nick has been written out of ‘Corrie’. “Ben and I have discussed it and he’s chosen not to know until we get the scripts,” she said.“ We’re just playing the moment for now. “But obviously, it [his exit] means that the story isn’t going to have a happy ending, but I genuinely don’t know how it pans out.”

ITV/Rex/Shutterstock Nick isn't going to be sticking around

"Now [it's about] how Nick deals with the fact he's never going to be the baby's father.No matter what Leanne says to him, Steve's always going to be looking over his shoulder. "And is Nick going to be able to cope with that? Probably not." This week's episodes have seen Leanne trying to cope to terms with the fact her secret is out, while Michelle Connor is on the warpath following her husband's revelation. We've already seen her slap Leanne and rage at her sister Eva, and while there's no official word yet on just how far she'll go, reports have claimed this could be the end for Michelle and Steve.