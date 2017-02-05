All Sections
    05/02/2017 10:29 GMT

    'Coronation Street' Spoilers: Ken Barlow's Life 'Hanging In The Balance' As He 'Suffers Second Stroke'

    Are 'Corrie' fans about to bid farewell to the long-standing character?

    He’s Soapland’s longest-serving character, but it seems Ken Barlow might finally be about to bow out of ‘Coronation Street’, according to The Sun.

    Months after being rushed to hospital, the newspaper has claimed that Ken is to suffer a second stroke “in the coming weeks”, that will have his life “hanging in the balance”.

    ITV/Rex/Shutterstock
    Bill Roache as Ken Barlow

    A soap insider revealed: “Ken had only just recovered from the terrible stroke he suffered in October, so this latest attack hits him twice as hard.

    “Obviously for someone who was so recently ill, the chances of him coming out of it alive – let alone unscathed – are drastically reduced.

    “That isn’t lost on any of Weatherfield’s residents – who are all in uproar after the news of his sudden predicament becomes known.”

    The source concluded: “As he is a very much loved character, the bosses are expecting viewers to be gripped as well.

    “Ken has been through a lot in his time on ‘Corrie’, but the big question is whether or not he can survive something as serious as this.”

    Rex/Shutterstock/ITV
    Ken Barlow has had a tough few months

    In 2016, the Barlow family were put firmly back in the spotlight in ‘Corrie’, when Ken’s stroke saw him joined by his estranged son and grandson, Daniel and Adam, who both came to be at his side in his hour of need.

    Actor Bill Roache, who appeared in the very first episode of the ITV soap almost 57 years ago, admitted to the Sunday Mirror last year that his advancing years hadn’t put him off acting, adding: I’m not shy of hard work. I’ll be there until the end if they’ll have me.”

    TV's Longest Serving Soap Stars
