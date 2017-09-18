Kym Marsh has opened up about what’s to come for her character Michelle Connor in ‘Coronation Street’, hinting that she could reconcile with former pal Leanne Battersby. Michelle swiftly ended her friendship with Leanne when she found out the truth about her pal’s one night stand with her partner Steve McDonald. However, when Michelle finds out that her ex-boyfriend Will Chatterton is her stalker, she’s forced to turn to her ex-best mate for help.

ITV Pictures Michelle learns a shocking truth about Will

Speaking to HuffPost UK, Kym refused to rule out a reconciliation for the former friends. “Well… who knows?” she teased. “We see her [and] she’s asking, begging Leanne to help her, because she’s realised Will’s her stalker. “The one person she doesn’t want to help, she’s asking her for help! She’s in such a desperate situation, where that goes from here, you’ll have to wait and see.” The revelation that Will has been stalking Michelle will leave her stunned, and comes following a particularly difficult few months for Kym’s character, as three important people are temporarily out of her life.

ITV Pictures Could the two women put the last behind them?

“Michelle’s got Robert, who she adores and he her, but obviously, he’s not around at the moment so she’s completely exposed which is exactly what Will had intended,” Kym said. “And she is very much left with no one, she doesn’t have Carla [Connor], she doesn’t have Steve [McDonald], she doesn’t have Leanne. “She’s got no one essentially at this stage. So she is very exposed and she’s very vulnerable. She’s very frightened and scared, she doesn’t know what she’s going to do.” The stalker revelation will air in the next few days, as ITV makes the jump to six episodes of ‘Corrie’ per week. For their inaugural bumper five days of action, bosses have lined up a number of big moments and the episodes will also see three weddings take place (well, three are on the cards but this is Soapland after all, so who knows?). Jim Moir - who you might know better as Vic Reeves - will also make his debut and the comedian previously told HuffPost UK what fans can expect from his character. Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.