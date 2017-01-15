‘Coronation Street’ fans will see Michelle Connor continue to struggle in the coming episodes, as she tries to come to terms with her recent loss.

Earlier this week, heart wrenching scenes saw Michelle suffer a stillbirth and while her partner Steve McDonald is doing his best to support her, he’s often struggling to find the right words to say.

ITV Pictures Steve and Michelle

In the scenes that will be aired in the next two weeks (on Monday 23 January), they’ll clash again when Michelle knocks back the drinks over lunch at the Bistro.

When Steve asks her to slow down, Michelle spirals out of control and has a public meltdown, that ends with her leaving the restaurant alone.

ITV Pictures Steve isn't impressed with Michelle's heavy drinking

While the loss of their son is understandably hard for both Michelle and Steve, he has the added guilt of knowing that Leanne Battersby is also carrying his baby.

Kym Marsh and Simon Gregson’s have previously hinted at what is to come for their characters, with Kym telling the Huffington Post UK: “I think in the coming weeks you’re going to see a different Michelle, because she is quite broken at the moment, and so you’re probably not going to see much of the old Michelle.

ITV Pictures Michelle ends up storming out

“You’re going to see someone that many people don’t recognise and that is actually something that I had, nobody recognised me when i had gone through all of that.

“It’s important to get that across because she is completely broken and so for a good few weeks, you’re going to see quite a broken Michelle. You might start to see glimmers of her in the future storylines but not for a very long time.”

These ‘Coronation Street’ scenes air on Monday 23 January. Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.

Coronation Street - Where Are They Now?

Coronation Street - Where Are They Now?

1 of 35 Denise Welch Played: Natalie Horrocks (1997-2000) Having been a regular panellist on 'Loose Women' since 2004, Denise has remained in the spotlight with appearances on 'Dancing On Ice' in 2011 and 'Celebrity Big Brother' in 2012 (which she won) and roles on 'Waterloo Road' and 'Benidorm'. Her 25-year marriage to actor Tim Healy fell apart in 2012, and she subsequently found love with toyboy Lincoln Townley, who she married in 2013. Share this slide:

WENN