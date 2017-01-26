Michelle Connor is set be at the centre of explosive scenes in ‘Coronation Street’, when she discovers her husband Steve McDonald is the father of Leanne Battersby’s baby. Steve and Leanne have been keeping the secret for months - well, just a handful of people know, which isn’t bad for Soapland… - but Kym Marsh’s character is about to find out the truth, according to reports.

ITV Pictures Michelle and Steve have been struggling following their loss

David M. Benett via Getty Images Kym Marsh at the National Television Awards

The couple have been through a lot in recent weeks, and in early January, viewers saw them left devastated when their son was stillborn. In the episodes since, Michelle and Steve have struggled to support each other, and Robert Preston ended up providing a shoulder for Michelle to cry on. Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.