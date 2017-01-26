Michelle Connor is set be at the centre of explosive scenes in ‘Coronation Street’, when she discovers her husband Steve McDonald is the father of Leanne Battersby’s baby.
Steve and Leanne have been keeping the secret for months - well, just a handful of people know, which isn’t bad for Soapland… - but Kym Marsh’s character is about to find out the truth, according to reports.
Speaking to The Sun, a source claimed that she won’t be in a forgiving mood, telling the paper: “She goes totally berserk and declares war on Steve.
“She brings in the lawyers and tells the love rat she’s going to divorce him.
“She vows she will never forgive him and then she drops the big bombshell.
“She tells him she’s going to be taking half of everything the couple own, including the pub.
“It sparks a huge row on the Street. Steve is in for several weeks from hell.”
While bosses are yet to confirm what’s happening, Kym hinted at what’s to come during an interview with The Huffington Post UK at Wednesday’s (25 January) National Television Awards.
“Michelle’s going to go bonkers,” she teased. “He should be absolutely terrified… And so should Leanne.”
The couple have been through a lot in recent weeks, and in early January, viewers saw them left devastated when their son was stillborn.
In the episodes since, Michelle and Steve have struggled to support each other, and Robert Preston ended up providing a shoulder for Michelle to cry on.
Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.