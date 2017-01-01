You’d think a small thing like being in prison would stop Maria Connor’s affair with her best mate’s boyfriend Aidan Connor in ‘Coronation Street’, but that may not be the case.

The duo are set to come face-to-face for the first time since Maria was jailed, and Aidan certainly has a lot of explaining to do, after failing to support her in court.

ITV Pictures Oh dear

Just before Christmas, Maria was jailed for six months, and these pictures show the moment when Shayne Ward’s character decides to visit her.

Before her sentence was decided upon, the pair gave into temptation and enjoyed a night of passion - but instead of coming clean about what happened, and ending his relationship with Eva Price, Aidan ducked out at the last minute.

Having been in prison for a week, will Maria have had a chance to think clearly?

Or will Aidan try to win her over?

ITV Pictures Surely not...?

Viewers will have to wait and see what happens, and this isn’t the only storyline that will be developing in the New Year.

Fans will also see Bethany Platt’s problems continue, when she gets an older boyfriend.

Rosie Webster will also bring plenty of trouble with her when she returns to Weatherfield, and soon becomes embroiled in a drugs scandal.

These ‘Coronation Street’ scenes air on Monday 2 January. Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.

