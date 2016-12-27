‘Coronation Street’ fan favourite Mary Taylor could be about to leave Weatherfield for good in the New Year, but will she actually go?

Christmas saw Mary spend some quality time with her son Jude, who was introduced just weeks ago, after she confessed to giving birth when was younger.

ITV Pictures Mary's friends bid her farewell

The pair then built a close relationship over the festive period, and when Jude suggested that Mary should move to South Africa to live with his family, she accepted the offer.

Mary’s many friends on the street rally around to give her a fitting send-off and sing ‘We’ll Meet Again’ as her taxi pulls up - but when the time comes, will she really be able to say goodbye?

ITV Pictures Mary and Jude

There was plenty going in ‘Corrie’ over Christmas, and we’ve already had a sneak peek at some storylines that will develop in January.

These ‘Coronation Street’ scenes air on Sunday 1 January. Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.

