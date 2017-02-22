‘Coronation Street’ actor Ben Price has opened up about his tough decision to step down from the role of Nick Tilsley.
Last month, Ben announced that he was bidding “ta ra” to the cobbles, seven years after first arriving in Weatherfield, specifically so he could spend more time with his family.
In an interview on Wednesday’s (22 February) ‘This Morning’, he admitted he “didn’t want to know” what his exit storyline would be, but did say fans do “not [have] long” to wait for his departure.
He explained, of his exit storyline: “Kate [Oates, executive producer of ‘Corrie’] wanted to tell me and I said don’t tell me, let’s just see how it rolls out. She’s been amazing, just fantastic... understood exactly why I had to go.”
Addressing whether it would be exposed that Steve McDonald would be revealed as the real father of Leanne Battersby’s baby prior to him leaving, Ben added: “I don’t want anyone to find out.
“It’s a bit strange, I think Nick wants the perfect family doesn’t he? He wants to stand by Leanne, he wants to be that guy. He wants to be the good man, ‘I will look after you’. But it’s going to come out.
“I think he’s always tried to make it right in the best way he can and it’s not maybe going to be right.”
It was previously teased that Ben’s character would be leaving Weatherfield as part of an “explosive” story arc, which would come to a head in the summer.
