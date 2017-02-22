‘Coronation Street’ actor Ben Price has opened up about his tough decision to step down from the role of Nick Tilsley.

Last month, Ben announced that he was bidding “ta ra” to the cobbles, seven years after first arriving in Weatherfield, specifically so he could spend more time with his family.

In an interview on Wednesday’s (22 February) ‘This Morning’, he admitted he “didn’t want to know” what his exit storyline would be, but did say fans do “not [have] long” to wait for his departure.