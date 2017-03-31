The police are set to close in on a suspect in the ‘Who attacked Ken Barlow?’ mystery in ‘Coronation Street’, by arresting Pat Phelan in Friday (31 March) night’s show. Wednesday’s (29 March) episode saw DS MacKinnon tell the Barlows that Ken didn’t a suffer a stroke as initially suspected, confirming that he was pushed by an attacker.

ITV Pictures The net begins to close in on Phelan... but have the police got it right?

Now, they are set to close in on Phelan, after his name is mentioned repeatedly in police interviews with the Barlow family. When police then learn that he had been arguing with Ken over the unfinished kitchen, Phelan is arrested. But have they got the right person?

ITV Pictures Todd, Billy and Tracy look on

Phelan is one of many characters who could be responsible for what happened, and a number of the other suspects are Ken’s own family members, including Adam, Peter and Tray Barlow, and Daniel Osbourne. Sinead Tinker, Daniel’s girlfriend, has also been pretty public with her dislike of Ken, blaming him for her decision to get an abortion. ‘Coronation Street’ airs on Friday 31 March at 7.30pm and 8.30pm. Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.