Just when you didn’t think Pat Phelan could possibly get any more gruesome, the ‘Coronation Street’ character is set to take things to a whole new level. These pictures reveal what’s ahead in Friday (27 October) night’s double bill, which will see Phelan give Andy Carver the chance to escape his clutches.

ITV Pictures

However, this is Phelan we’re talking about, so his offer obviously comes with a catch. It all begins with Phelan telling his hostage Andy that he’ll free him if he helps capture Vinny Ashford, but it soon becomes clear that Phelan has an even darker plan in mind, and actually expects Andy to kill Vinny as well. Will he be able to go through with it and actually pull the trigger?

ITV Pictures

This storyline is one of many that will keep viewers entertained in the run-up to Christmas, which will also see the return of Alison King as Carla Connor. Elsewhere in Weatherfield, Chesney Brown is currently reeling from news of an off-screen death, while Seb Franklin’s life is about to change forever, when he receives some health news. These ‘Coronation Street’ scenes will air on Friday 27 October at 7.30pm and 8.30pm.