Peter has secretl been having an affair with Toyah, whose marriage broke down last year and prompted her return to Weatherfield, so he’s obviously on edge when Toby suddenly appears.

Peter Barlow is set for a few awkward moments in ‘Coronation Street’ , when Toyah Battersby’s husband Toby gets into his taxi.

But will he realise who Peter is?

Next week is set to be another tough one for the secret couple, and they’re set to come very close to being found out.

The drama all takes place when Leanne Battersby decides to meddle and text a ‘Fred’ on Toyah’s phone, only for Peter to then turn up at the flat, but viewers will have to wait and see whether she puts two and two together.

Obviously, Toyah and Peter aren’t the only Weatherfield residents harbouring a reasonably big secret as Leanne is also dwelling on the fact Steve McDonald is the father of her baby.

Speaking earlier this week, Kym Marsh admitted that her character, Michelle Connor, would be suitably annoyed if she found out her husband’s secret, telling us: “Michelle’s going to go bonkers.

“He should be absolutely terrified… And so should Leanne.”

These ‘Coronation Street’ scenes air on Monday 30 January. Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.