Viewers will see Peter storm out after an argument with girlfriend Toyah Battersby, when he discovers that she’s been secretly having IVF and is desperate to have a baby.

‘Coronation Street’ might be about to get a glimpse of the Peter Barlow of old, if Chris Gascoyne’s character goes back to his bad boy ways.

After going off on a taxi run, he bumps into the glamourous Chloe, who invites him into her hotel for a drink.

And as you can see from these snaps, Peter accepts her offer - but is this a sign he’s gone back to his old ways?

The Battersby and Barlow clans have been through a lot in recent months, and Leanne is currently secretly carrying Steve McDonald’s baby (well, only about five people know, which isn’t bad for Soapland).

One person who definitely doesn’t know the truth about the baby is Michelle Connor, Leanne’s best friend who recently suffered a stillbirth.

However, Leanne’s secret could be in danger this week, thanks to Peter, who threatens to spill the beans after (another) clash with Nick Tilsley.

These ‘Coronation Street’ scenes air on Wednesday 1 February. Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.