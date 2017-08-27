‘Coronation Street’ is facing saying goodbye to one of its long-standing residents, as Rita Tanner could be killed off after 53 years.

Reports have claimed the ‘Corrie’ veteran will be diagnosed with a brain tumour in the coming months, and could die after rejecting emergency surgery.

ITV Rita could be killed off after receiving a brain tumour diagnosis

Fans of the ITV soap have seen Rita displaying signs of dementia in recent weeks, but it looks like she will have an even more devastating diagnosis.

A ‘Coronation Street’ spokesperson also told HuffPost UK: “We do not comment on storyline speculation.”

Rita’s diagnosis looks likely, given bosses previously teased an “enormous storyline” for the character.

PA Archive/PA Images Barbara Knox joined the regular cast in 1972

Actress Barbara Knox, 83, made her first appearance as Rita during one episode in 1964, before being made a permanent cast member in 1972.

During her time on the cobbles, Rita has been part of some huge storylines, the most famous being her escape from abusive partner Alan Bradley, who was hit by a Blackpool tram 1989.

