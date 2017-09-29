All Sections
    29/09/2017 08:59 BST

    ‘Coronation Street’ Spoilers: Robert Preston ‘Set For Testicular Cancer Storyline’

    'It will really test his relationship with Michelle as she tries to offer him support in his darkest hour.'

    Robert Preston will be at the centre of a cancer battle storyline in ‘Coronation Street’, according to reports.

    Tristan Gemmill’s character will be diagnosed with testicular cancer this Autumn and Michelle Connor, played by Kym Marsh, will offer her support during the ordeal.

    ITV Pictures
    Tristan as Robert

    A source is quoted as telling the Sun that “this is going to be a big storyline for Robert”, adding: “It will really test his relationship with Michelle as she tries to offer him support in his darkest hour.

    “But the big question is whether he’s willing to accept her help and save himself.”

    ITV Pictures
    The news will test Robert and Michelle 

    Earlier this month, ‘Corrie’ producer Kate Oates revealed five other storylines that will dominate the soap in the run-up to winter, teasing romances and the aftermath of Aidan Connor and Eva Price’s wedding drama.

    Bosses then revealed a trailer that promised at even more drama, as Gary Windass and Sarah Platt are set to get married - despite his secret trysts with Nicola Rubenstein… - while Pat Phelan’s war on Anna Windass will step up a level.

    Watch the trailer below…

