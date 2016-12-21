Details of Helen Flanagan’s return to ‘Coronation Street’ have been revealed, and her character Rosie Webster will be at the centre of a drugs scandal, according to reports.
Helen announced that she would be making a soap comeback earlier this year, and Rosie will be back on our screens in 2017.
Viewers will see the character return from America, and in typical Rosie fashion, she brings plenty of drama with her.
The Sun reports that police will search Rosie’s house for cocaine when she arrives in Weatherfield.
While they find no evidence, Sophie Webster later discovers drugs in her sister’s suitcase and the duo will panic about deciding what to do.
A source tells the paper: “Trouble is never far away from the Websters.
“This is the reason they wanted Helen back as Rosie as she immediately brings great storylines with her.
“Rosie tells Sophie someone planted the drugs on her, and is as shocked as her sister when she sees the white powder.
“The girls panic and decide to bury the drugs but Adam Barlow finds out what they have done and offers to sell the drugs for a fee.
“But, Kevin’s business is struggling following an arson attack and he needs money. So he takes matters into his own hands.”
‘Corrie’ bosses are lining up a number of hard-hitting storylines for 2017, and earlier this week, it was revealed that Bethany Platt will find herself in danger when she begins dating an older man.
Before all that though, there’s the small matter of Christmas, which will see the return of a fan favourite - but the possible departure of another.
Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.