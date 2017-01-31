There’s heartbreak ahead for Sinead Tinker and Chesney Brown in ‘Coronation Street’, after she cheats with Daniel Barlow. As these pictures confirm, things are set to get pretty heated when the unlikely pair meet in the factory, and one thing leads to another.

As Sinead betrays him, poor Chesney will be waiting in the Bistro for her, and the week will end in sadness and anger when she reveals what’s happened, and he chooses to end their relationship. A devastated Chesney will then confront Daniel - who shows an unseen, darker side to his personality.

Bosses are yet to confirm whether there will be any further implications following the tryst, but according to sources, Sinead will find out she’s pregnant. Speaking earlier this month, an insider claimed: “Sinead tries to keep it a secret at first but Daniel soon stumbles across her pregnancy test.

"At first he thinks it might be her ex-boyfriend Chesney's, but she assures him the baby is his." These 'Coronation Street' scenes air from Monday 6 February.