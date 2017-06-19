Six failed marriages apparently isn’t enough to stop Coronation Street’s Steve McDonald from walking up the aisle again, as it’s being reported the character is set to pop the question to Leanne Battersby.
The ‘Corrie’ veteran hasn’t exactly been lucky in love over the years, and the Mirror is now claiming he’ll stun Leanne by getting down on one knee.
The duo are currently doing their best to raise their son Oliver together, and the paper states Steve will move in with Leanne in a bid to do right by his son.
There’s no word yet on whether she’ll say yes to becoming his seventh bride but - sorry, Steve - let’s hope she sees sense and lets him down gently.
‘Corrie’ bosses aren’t commenting on the storyline rumours, so viewers will have wait and see how this one plays out.
It’s been a busy few months on the Street, thanks to a series of hard-hitting plots, including the much-talked about grooming storyline.
Pat Phelan’s long-lost daughter, Nicola, has also arrived while Vic Reeves is set to guest star in the soap this summer.
Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.