‘Coronation Street’ actor Simon Gregson has teased what’s ahead for Steve McDonald, revealing that his character’s choices could be dividing soap fans’ opinions in the near future.
Steve has had a pretty tough year, splitting from long-term partner Michelle Connor when his one-night stand with Leanne Battersby was revealed.
And while Simon hasn’t said whether things will be getting worse for him, it seems something untoward is on the horizon.
Speaking to Inside Soap, the actor teased: “What’s coming up for Steve is interesting – he’s going to make some strange decisions.
“I think the audience will be very much split over the situation he finds himself in.
“But he’s going to have quite a lot of fun as well, and I’m very much looking forward to filming that.
“I’m getting to act with some really good people, so it’s been a joy to come into work.”
‘Corrie’ is currently midway through its first ever six-episode week, and Wednesday (20 September) night sees the Price-Connor wedding drama in full swing.
While it’s unclear if Eva and Aidan will actually get hitched, we do know that the episodes will include a gigantic catfight, when Eva rages at Maria Connor for revealing the truth about her “pregnancy”.
