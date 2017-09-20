‘Coronation Street’ actor Simon Gregson has teased what’s ahead for Steve McDonald, revealing that his character’s choices could be dividing soap fans’ opinions in the near future.

Steve has had a pretty tough year, splitting from long-term partner Michelle Connor when his one-night stand with Leanne Battersby was revealed.

And while Simon hasn’t said whether things will be getting worse for him, it seems something untoward is on the horizon.