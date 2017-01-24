Peter Barlow and Toyah Battersby have managed to keep their affair private for quite some time in ‘Coronation Street’, but it looks as though Leanne might be about to discover their secret relationship. Shortly after Toyah’s Christmas return, viewers discovered that she was secretly dating her sister’s ex, and while young Simon has figured out the truth, Leanne - so far - hasn’t clocked on.

ITV Pictures Toyah and Peter

However, Leanne could be about to learn what’s been happening, when she decides to meddle with Toyah’s love life. Viewers will see Toyah agonising over the fact she’s not managed to get pregnant, despite many rounds of IVF with her estranged husband. When Leanne suggests that she could start a family with her new, mystery man, Toyah admits that he doesn’t want kids. Leanne then secretly replies to a text from ‘Fred’ on her sibling’s phone, inviting him to the flat, but is then left bemused when Peter shows up.

ITV Pictures Have they been rumbled?