Jim Moir - who you might know better as Vic Reeves - has teased details of what’s to come when he makes his ‘Coronation Street’ debut, revealing that the cameo has been on the table for years.

The comedian will make his first appearance on t’cobbles later the month, when his character, Colin Callen, arrives as quizmaster of a Mr And Mrs competition that Norris and Mary Cole hold at their wedding.

ITV Pictures Jim as Colin

And speaking to HuffPost UK ahead of his first episode, Vic revealed that he’s been hoping to pop up in Weatherfield for quite some time.

“It’s taken about two and a half three years, it’s been on the table for a while,” he said, before going on to describe his character in three - well, a little more than three - words.

“He’s strange. He’s a very weird bloke, he’s driven and ruthless,” Vic teased. “He’s [Colin] had a string of newsagents in the past, which he lost to his wife when he got divorced.

“She turned them into a string of yogurt shops so now he works for News Co, which is a company who have shops in the north west.”

ITV Pictures

Once on the street, Colin will rub shoulders with a number of residents, as Vic also admitted: “There’s not many I haven’t done a scene with.”

His arrival comes at a key turning point for ‘Corrie’, as it makes the move to six episodes a week.

The extra show will air every Wednesday at 8.30pm, from 20 September, and the bumper week of action will (hopefully) see another two weddings take place, along with Norris and Mary’s.

There’s also drama in store for Michelle Connor, as she makes a startling discovery about her ex-boyfriend Will.

