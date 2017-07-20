‘Coronation Street’ has treated fans to a first glimpse of Vic Reeves in Weatherfield, ahead of his soap debut later in the year.

Back in May, it was reported that the British comedian had bagged a guest role in ‘Corrie’ for a three-month stint, in which he’ll play TV presenter Colin.

Fans of ‘Corrie’ have now been offered a first look at Vic - who will be credited on ‘Corrie’ under his real name, Jim Moir - on the set of the ITV soap, after bosses released a photo of him in character.