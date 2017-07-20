‘Coronation Street’ has treated fans to a first glimpse of Vic Reeves in Weatherfield, ahead of his soap debut later in the year.
Back in May, it was reported that the British comedian had bagged a guest role in ‘Corrie’ for a three-month stint, in which he’ll play TV presenter Colin.
Fans of ‘Corrie’ have now been offered a first look at Vic - who will be credited on ‘Corrie’ under his real name, Jim Moir - on the set of the ITV soap, after bosses released a photo of him in character.
It was previously said that his storyline would revolve around Norris and Mary, who it has since been revealed will be getting married, specifically because they won a dream honeymoon to Cape Town as part of a competition.
Colin will eventually find himself getting involved in the rest of the street’s personal lives, though, eventually sticking around for a few months.
Upon being cast in the role, Vic said earlier this year: “I’ve been a lifelong fan of ‘Corrie’. In fact, I think I saw the very first one. I try not to miss any episodes.
“I’m really looking forward to acting in ‘Corrie’. It’s a real thrill to be part of a British Institution.”
After completing his first day of filming, Vic also shared a selfie outside the Prima Doner kebab shop, revealing: “Had a brilliant first day on the cobbles. Everyone was so welcoming.”
Vic isn’t the first comedian to briefly join the cast, as back in August 2015, Paddy McGuinness appeared in a handful of episodes, playing happy camper Dougie Ryan.
Not all the soap’s stunt casting has been a hit with fans though, with former Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding struggling to impress critics and fans when she played Robert Preston’s wife, Joanie.
