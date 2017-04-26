‘Coronation Street’ star Jane Danson has credited a recent storyline on the soap with helping her to talk about her own issues. Back in January, the soap aired scenes which saw Michelle Connor, the best pal of Jane’s character Leanne Battersby, suffer a stillbirth and the storyline succeeded in getting people talking about the issue.

ITV Pictures Jane as Leanne Battersby

Speaking on Wednesday’s (26 April) ‘Loose Women’, Jane explained that the plot also made her feel more comfortable discussing her own previous miscarriage. Referencing a discussion the panel had earlier in the show, she said: “It was interesting listening to what you were talking about earlier, about bottling up your feelings and not talking about it – which is something that I did. “I’m quite an emotional, heart on my sleeve, kind of person – but that was something I chose to keep to myself because it was my own personal journey.

Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Jane Danson

“But then this storyline came up. Kym [Marsh, who plays Michelle] and I had never really worked together before and we knew that after what we’d both been through, it was going to be tough. “In a way, it kind of helped me a little bit because I didn’t talk about it. It got me talking about it and Kym was incredibly supportive, even though she’d sadly been through a devastating experience herself.” Sadly, Jane and Kym’s on-screen characters are currently far from being friends, as Michelle eventually discovered that her husband Steve was also the father of Leanne’s baby, following a one night stand. Both stars are currently up for the Best Actress accolade at the 2017 British Soap Awards, and fans can vote to decide who makes it onto the category shortlist here. In the wake of the stillbirth storyline, Simon Gregson, who plays Michelle’s husband Steve McDonald, leant his voice to the conversation by revealing his own personal tragedies, opening up about the fact that he and his wife had lost 11 babies.