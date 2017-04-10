‘Coronation Street’ Star Tristan Gemmill Reveals He Once Auditioned For James Bond

Tristan Gemmill may be best-known for his current ‘Coronation Street’ role, but things could have been very different for the actor, as he’s revealed he once auditioned to play James Bond. The star currently appears in ‘Corrie’ as Robert Preston, but speaking on ‘Loose Women’, he admitted that he once went for the job of playing 007.

When Coleen Nolan pointed at that fans on social media have said Tristan would make a fantastic Bond, he laughed and replied: “I have a feeling that that ship has sailed.” “I did audition for it before Daniel Craig,” he then admitted. “When they saw pretty much every actor in England of a certain age who could walk upright. “I went in and met the casting director, and I remember sitting in her office. Literally between us on her desk were piles and piles of DVDs of Ewan McGregor movies and Jude Law movies and Hugh Jackman movies. I could barely see her over these piles of DVDs.”

ITV His character recently provided Michelle Connor with a shoulder to cry on

“I thought, ‘Well what chance do I stand in that company?’” For what it’s worth, we reckon Tristan would have made a fantastic Bond. The franchise’s producers are currently on the lookout for someone to take over the role, following recent reports stating that Tom Hiddleston has been ruled out. On Monday (10 April) morning, an unlikely face threw her hat into the ring, with Doctor Who’s Pearl MacKie admitting that she’d love to play the super spy.