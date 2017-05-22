Vic Reeves is about to fulfill a “lifelong dream” by starring in ‘Coronation Street’.

The comedian has always wanted to appear on the soap, and has now landed a part as a nosey shopkeeper.

Vic who works as an actor under the name Jim Moir, and has shared his excitement ahead of filming.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Vic Reeves

He said: “I’ve been a lifelong fan of ‘Corrie’. In fact, I think I saw the very first one. I try not to miss any episodes.

“I’m really looking forward to acting in ‘Corrie’. It’s a real thrill to be part of a British Institution.”

Vic will play television presenter Colin, who comes to Weatherfield to film a segment with Norris and Mary.

However, it won’t be long before he gets to know a number of other residents.

Vic isn’t the first comedian to briefly join the cast, as back in August 2015, Paddy McGuinness appeared in a handful of episodes, playing happy camper Dougie Ryan.

Not all celebrity guest stars have been a hit with fans though, and Girls Aloud’s Sarah Harding struggled to impress critics and fans when she played Robert Preston’s wife, Joanie.

Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.

Coronation Street - Where Are They Now?