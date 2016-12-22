Jonathan Harvey, who has penned over 250 episodes of ‘Coronation Street’, has called for bosses to try make Weatherfield a more diverse place.
The screenwriter has pointed out that the majority of the street’s residents are white, which he says is something which needs to be addressed.
Speaking to the Daily Star, he says: “It could certainly do with having a better racial mix.
“There’s lots of things you try – you don’t always get them right but you should always be striving.”
Jimmi Harkishin, who plays Dev Alahan, is the soap’s current longest-serving non-white actor, and has been appearing in the show since 1999.
Weatherfield is also home to the Nazir family, who were introduced after Kal’s arrival in 2013.
Soap fans are currently preparing for this year’s Christmas specials, and there’s plenty going on in ‘Corrie’ over the festive period.
We’ve also had a sneak peek at the storylines for early 2017, and characters including Bethany Platt and the returning Rosie Webster will be in the spotlight.