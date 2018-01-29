Co-Sleeping Safety And Risks: What Parents Need To Know

Parents have been advised to make themselves aware of the risks associated with sharing a bed with their baby, after it was revealed 141 babies died after co-sleeping over the last year.

The figures on infant mortality kept by the Department of Education, were revealed to the Mirror after a freedom of information request. They stated that over the past five years 665 bay deaths “had co-sleeping as a factor”.

However, The Lullaby Trust, a charity working to raise awareness of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), said it is important to note that co-sleeping was not the cause of these deaths.

“The cause of SIDS remains unknown and therefore it cannot be said that in the case of those babies who sadly died that co-sleeping was the cause,” explained Francine Bates, chief executive of The Lullaby Trust.

“All that is known is that co-sleeping was identified as a risk factor that was present.”