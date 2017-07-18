Costa Coffee has refused to apologise after two of its employees were filmed telling a Good Samaritan he couldn’t purchase food for a homeless person. Employees in the chain’s Waterloo branch refused to let filmmaker Adrian Pinsent buy a sandwich when it became apparent the intended recipient was destitute. Pinsent tweeted video, above, of his interaction with staff at the busy London station, showing two Costa employees apparently refusing to serve him as a result of his goodwill gesture.

“I’m really sorry sir, we cannot, if we do that, after we will get prosecuted,” one of the employees says in the video. Costa refused to apologise for Monday evening’s incident, but said the company does not have a policy restricting such food purchases. In the video, Pinsent is heard asking: “I, as a legitimate customer, want to buy some food for a homeless person... is that Costa Coffee policy that I cannot buy food for a homeless person from this shop?”

“It is not our policy, it is from the security of the station,” the employee responds. Pinsent told HuffPost UK on Tuesday that he believes the employees thought strict rules were in place. “I believed the barista wasn’t lying to me, so am curious to know where he got the idea that they would be prosecuted from. Head office, the Transport Police, Waterloo Station themselves?” he said. “It seemed to me that he honestly thought they would be prosecuted.” London Waterloo tweeted in response on Tuesday to say “it does not have any such policy”, despite the claims in the video.

Hi Adrian, we don't have any such policy. We will speak to our retailers to avoid any further situations like this. — London Waterloo (@LondonWaterloo) July 18, 2017