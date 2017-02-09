Costa Coffee Will Now Recycle Your Used Paper Cups – Even If They're From Starbucks

In news to make you feel less guilty about your daily flat white, Costa Coffee are going to start recycling your used paper cups – including those from other cafes.

The UK’s biggest coffee chain has announced a new initiative which will see truckloads of the receptacles taken to one of the two specialist recycling plants capable of pulling apart the mix of paper and plastic that makes the cups tricky to handle.

The scheme will run in 2,000 of their outlets, where baristas will collect cups on recycling racks. The cups are then taken to the plant, where they’re turned into ‘moulded fibre products.’

Announcing the plan on Twitter, Costa said: “We now recycle ANY paper takeaway cup (yes, even ones from those other brands you’d never dream of visiting!)”