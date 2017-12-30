Three of the households were from Grenfell Tower and nearby Grenfell Walk. Seven were from the walkways around the tower and the rest were from households from the wider Lancaster West Estate.

The council responsible for Grenfell Tower has apologised after money promised to survivors to help cover the cost of Christmas did not arrive in time.

Kim Taylor-Smith, deputy leader of the council, said: “This was our error and we are sorry for this and have taken steps to deal with the households we are aware of.”

The local authority said that those still in temporary accommodation would get £140 per person to help ease December’s financial pressures.

Taylor-Smith continued: “More than 440 additional Christmas food payments of £140 were made before Christmas, on top of the £300 per week, per adult and £150 per week, per child given for food, but unfortunately we have found 18 households that did not receive their additional payment in time for Christmas.

“Households can get the money on a pre-paid credit card immediately, but if they want the money paid directly into their bank accounts, this will take a few days to process through their accounts.

“If any other households have not received their additional food allowance payment, they can contact Care for Grenfell, which is open throughout the weekend, and collect a pre-paid credit card with the money on it, which can be used in any outlet.”

Many of those who lost their homes in the tragedy, which led to the deaths of 71 people on June 14, are still living in hotels more than six months on.

The council has been repeatedly criticised for its response to the fire and faces accusations that it failed to listen to and act on residents’ concerns before the blaze ripped through the 24-storey tower.