Council Housing Is The Answer To The Housing Crisis

We are in the depths of the worst housing crisis since the Second World War, but there is a solution which has worked before and will work again – building council housing. Today, to push the issue back to the top of the Parliamentary agenda, we are relaunching the cross-party MPs’ Group on Council Housing.

This is a crucial time for housing policy.

Rough sleeping in the UK has almost trebled since 2010, with over 4,750 people estimated to have been sleeping on the streets in 2017. Hundreds of thousands more are sleeping in hostels, shelters, derelict buildings, or on sofas.

We have a whole generation of people who will never be able to afford their own homes – the Institute for Fiscal Studies recently found just one in four middle-income young adults own their own home, down from two in three 20 years ago.

This housing crisis has essentially been caused by severe undersupply of social housing over the past three decades.

It’s no coincidence that housebuilding rates reached their post-war peak during the 1950s and ’60s when successive governments were committed to both private-sector and public-sector house building. Housing was plentiful and house prices stayed low, so ordinary earners could afford to rent or buy their own homes.

Unfortunately, the drive for council housing was curtailed by the Thatcher Government, which starved investment and sold off stock through Right-to-Buy. Fourty percent of that stock is now in the hands of private landlords who, in some cases, are charging up to 50% more rent than is being charged for comparable local-authority-owned housing.

The success of the ’50s and ’60s, however, shows that prioritising council housing needn’t be a partisan issue. Harold Macmillan, the Conservative Prime Minister from 1957 to 1963, initiated some of the greatest council-house-building programmes, and cross-party working is a principle we are committed to in our MPs’ group.

So how can we get more council housing built?

There needs to be a commitment at the highest level of Government to prioritise building council homes, which is backed up by substantial funds.