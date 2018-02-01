‘Countdown’ presenter Rachel Riley was just about able to control her laughter during Wednesday’s (31 January) show, after spelling out one of the show’s most explicit messages ever.

During the game, both contestants guessed the six-letter word “squirt” during one of the show’s letters rounds.

As always, Rachel then spelled the word out on the letters board, but with three tiles going unused, she wound up showing the message: “OK I squirt.”