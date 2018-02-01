‘Countdown’ presenter Rachel Riley was just about able to control her laughter during Wednesday’s (31 January) show, after spelling out one of the show’s most explicit messages ever.
During the game, both contestants guessed the six-letter word “squirt” during one of the show’s letters rounds.
As always, Rachel then spelled the word out on the letters board, but with three tiles going unused, she wound up showing the message: “OK I squirt.”
While the show’s host Nick Hewer remained as composed and stoic as ever, the last shot of Rachel next to the message showed her struggling to contain a chuckle.
She was later seen making fun of the incident on her Twitter page, commenting: “Just another day at the office.”
One month down, 2018 is already off to a flying start in terms of obscene ‘Countdown’ answers, with Nick not even attempting to mask his shock at learning that the word “asswipe” is now in the Oxford dictionary.
As Dictionary Corner expert Susie Dent put it: “It is [in the dictionary], and it’s been there since the 1950s and it was found in Saul Bellow’s novels.”
A flustered Nick responded: “Well, he was a great writer but that’s no excuse for putting it into the [dictionary]. Amazing.”
Last year alone, the Channel 4 gameshow provided us with plenty of LOL-worthy moments, whether it was presenter Rachel Riley’s reaction to a contestant offering up “vibrator” as an answer, or the infamous episode that delivered two rude answers in the space of an hour, one of which was literally “shithead”.
‘Countdown’ airs every weekday from 2.10pm on Channel 4.