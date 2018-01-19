We all know that when you’re watching ‘Countdown’ of an afternoon, there’s only one feeling greater than getting a seven-letter word… and that’s when that seven-letter word is rude.

After 19 days, 2018 has finally treated us to our first filthy ‘Countdown’ offering of the year, with Susie Dent even giving a warning to presenter Nick Hewer before she revealed it.

“Block your ears Nick,” she joked, “There is a US slang term for a fiendish or contemptible person, or toilet paper, and that’s asswipe.”

Yes, “asswipe” was just an answer on ‘Countdown’, which airs on Channel 4 slap-bang in the middle of the afternoon.