It’s not big or clever, but having a good giggle at a rude word on ‘Countdown’ is just one of those things that’s unavoidable.

While we’re normally lucky to get one rude moment to have a cheeky snigger at, the show delivered two silly moments during Thursday’s episode, thanks to words that we definitely didn’t think we’d find in the dictionary.

The first came courtesy of Susie Dent over in Dictionary Corner, when she revealed that one of the highest scoring words in a round: