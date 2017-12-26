Countryside Alliance Warns Tory Party It Risks Losing Heartlands In 'Naive' Push For Animal Rights

PA Archive/PA Images A Boxing Day hunt in Norfolk.

The head of the countryside’s most powerful campaign group has said the Conservative government risks losing the support of rural voters as he warns Michael Gove of “naivity” over the super-viral stories and campaigns fuelling the new Tory animal welfare agenda. Writing for HuffPost UK, Tim Bonner, chief executive of the Countryside Alliance, has urged Tory ministers not to “take the support of voters in the countryside for granted” as the Environment Secretary leads an orchestrated push to be the ‘party of animal rights’. Since rejoining the Cabinet in June, measures pushed forward by Gove include CCTV in all slaughterhouses, a proposed ban on bee-killing pesticides, reintroducing beavers into the UK, making the sale of products with microbeads illegal and a ban on ivory sales. While accepting some pro-animal policies have a basis in improving their welfare, Bonner says others are “motivated almost entirely by prejudice” and that Tory ministers are falling for “manufactured online campaigns”. His comments come as the Sunday Times reported the Conservative Party is poised to ditch its pledge to hold a vote that could see the hunting ban repealed” Meanwhile, the countryside is ill-at-ease over the future of farming subsidies as the UK leaves the European Union.

Stories about Tory support for repealing Labour’s totemic hunting ban in its 2017 manifesto, and scrapping a promise to ban the ivory trade in the UK, were widely shared on social media during the election. Since the vote, a misleading story about animal sentience also caused a Conservative online backlash.

Changeorg More than 200,000 people sign e-petition calling for a repeal of the government decision's to exclude animal sentience from the EU Withdrawal Bill.

Bonner fears politicians “continue to react as if Twitter really is representative of public attitudes”, and points to how an anti-grouse shooting e-petition received hundreds of thousands of signatures - but attracted just 690 demonstrators, he claims. By contrast, 407,000 people marched in London over the hunting ban at the time, he argues. In a blog for HuffPost UK, Bonner writes: “MPs can now look forward to manufactured online campaigns on every issue from badgers to circus animals and many, many more besides. “The Government will come under huge pressure to turn (new animal welfare legislation) from a Bill to protect animal welfare, into a Bill which can be used to promote an animal rights agenda. “Opening the door to this sort of animal rights campaigning would be questionable at the best of times, but at this stage of the Brexit process when the creation of an agricultural policy to replace the Common Agricultural Policy should surely be the priority it seems especially strange. “It will now take a great deal of care and commitment from the Government to ensure that the proposals in the Bill do not become derailed and that it does not alienate a large section of the rural community.” Conservative Party policy has for more than a decade been to offer MPs a free vote on the repealing the Hunting Act, which since 2005 has banned the hunting of foxes with dogs. Ironically, the party actually watered down the pledge in its 2017 manifesto - promising a vote on its future, not necessarily abolishing the Act - but still faced fierce criticism online.

Parliament Environment Secretary Michael Gove.