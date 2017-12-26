The Government Must Not Let Its Animal Welfare Bill Alienate The Rural Community

Hunting has long been an obsession of the political classes, the late Tony Banks called it “a totemic issue for the Labour Party” no less, but in recent years a whole range of animal rights issues have been the subject of endless digital campaigning.

It is almost impossible to navigate through social media without coming across demands for new bans, protections or laws related to everything from circus animals to shooting grouse. Some of these campaigns have some basis in improving animal welfare, others are motivated almost entirely by prejudice, but whatever the issue the levels of debate are out of all context with any normal person’s priorities.

Ask a candidate who stood at the last election what issues they had most correspondence about and they are almost certain to mention ivory and fox hunting. Are these really the issues that decided the General Election? The short answer is no. Our own research has shown that hunting and badger culling were amongst the least influential on the people’s voting intention in the 2017 and 2015 General Elections. This has been confirmed by polling from companies like YouGov and IpsosMori which puts animal welfare issues at the bottom of the pile in terms of voters’ priorities.

But that does not stop the tide of e-petitions, automatically generated emails or social media posts because just as with the long, sad saga over hunting there is a small proportion of the population which is fixated with animal rights issues. Social media has given them the ideal platform to promote their views and the dozens of animal rights organisations which have latched onto the financial possibilities afforded by animal issues have provided the organisation to target campaigns with increasing sophistication.