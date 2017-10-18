A Birmingham couple have been charged with Modern Slavery Act offences after allegedly luring a childhood friend from Poland to work “for a pittance” in Britain.
According to West Midlands Police, it has been claimed that Tadeusz Ondycz, 32, and 26-year-old Marta Dombrowska arranged the man’s travel and secured him work at a recycling plant in the Black Country.
The Press Association reported that the pair, who are from Willes Road in Winson Green, are accused of stealing the 47-year-old man’s wages and documentation and controlling his bank account.
Ondycz and Dombrowska have both been charged with human trafficking and holding a person in slavery or servitude under the Modern Slavery Act 2015, plus one count of fraud.
The couple appeared at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court last week and were remanded in custody to appear at the city’s Crown Court on November 10.