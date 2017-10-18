A Birmingham couple have been charged with Modern Slavery Act offences after allegedly luring a childhood friend from Poland to work “for a pittance” in Britain.

According to West Midlands Police, it has been claimed that Tadeusz Ondycz, 32, and 26-year-old Marta Dombrowska arranged the man’s travel and secured him work at a recycling plant in the Black Country.

The Press Association reported that the pair, who are from Willes Road in Winson Green, are accused of stealing the 47-year-old man’s wages and documentation and controlling his bank account.