All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • LIFESTYLE
    05/05/2017 12:19 BST | Updated 05/05/2017 15:14 BST

    Couple's Holiday Photo Creates A Hilariously Rude Optical Illusion

    😭😭😭

    A couple’s holiday photo has left people thoroughly amused thanks to a pretty rude optical illusion...

    At a first glance, the couple seem happy enough. But then, no wonder, as your eye is immediately drawn to the guy who doesn’t appear to be wearing any pants.

    But, alas, it’s just the way his wife’s legs are positioned across his lap. Not to mention the unfortunate pointing downwards of his finger. 

    Unsurprisingly the funny snap has been viewed more than a million times on Imgur. 

    It has divided members of the internet, with some saying they can’t see the illusion and others saying they spotted it immediately.

    Can you see it? Let us know in the comments below. 

    MORE:comedytravelholidayoptical illusion

    Conversations