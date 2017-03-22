Couple Killed After Carbon Monoxide Seeped Into Air Vents Of Modified Ford Fiesta

A young couple who died from carbon monoxide poisoning had been sitting in a “souped up” Ford Fiesta whose modifications turned out to be fatal, an inquest heard. Tom Putt, 20 and shop worker Nikki Willis, 23, were found dead in the £18,000 vehicle in December outside her home in Chelmsford. An inquest on Monday heard that car fan Putt, an engineering apprentice, had carried out a series of alterations to his car to improve its performance.

SWNS Tom Putt died of carbon monoxide poisoning

He had removed the catalytic convertor from the exhaust and cut vents into the bonnet of his car. However, a gap between the exhaust and the engine meant fatal fumes were sucked into the car via its fresh air intakes, the inquest heard.

The hearing in Essex was told that tests later revealed that carbon monoxide levels inside the car had been 1,000 times greater than the safety limit. Detective Robert Kirby, who investigated the tragedy, said: “A unique set of events came together to allow this tragic incident to happen. “A gap in the exhaust system where the exhaust meets the engine allowed fumes to escape.

SWNS Nikki Willis also died after being poisoned by toxic car fumes

“Compounded by the fact the car had had its catalytic converter removed (which normally dissipates harmful emissions). “Vents underneath the windscreen wipers then in-took the emissions from the gaps in the bonnet.” Residents told how they had heard the engine of Putt’s car running at around 4.30am on 5 December at Fox Crescent, Chelmsford, Essex. The alarm was raised at 10.30am. It is believed the cold weather also contributed to allowing the fumes to accumulate. Ford assisted Essex Police in tests and carried out analysis on Tom’s car and a factory issue model, which was when the dangerous level of toxic emissions were discovered. Both deaths were declared to be accidents at Chelmsford Coroner’s Court by Coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray.

SWNS Forensics and police examine the car where the couple were found dead